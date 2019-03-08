Women Must Continue To Empower Themselves -NPP Vice Chair



Joana Frances Adda

THE GREATER Accra Regional Second Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has applauded women for their continuous contributions to national development.

According to her, although there have been huge changes for women in terms of employment and opportunities in the past decades, women should still proof that second place is not for them.

She therefore asked women to be bold and speak to issues in the interest of the nation in order to make the country better.

Madam Adda made the remarks in a statement issued when she joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Women Day Celebrations.

According to the Second Vice Chairman, “Let us be bold and speak to issues so that the outcome of our actions, inactions and contributions would be in the interest of Mother Ghana and our good selves. Let us continue to empower ourselves and the younger girls to be confident.

“Let us pledge to ourselves and the younger generations that quality service delivery shall continue to be our goal and thus, projecting ourselves as capable competitors to our men. Undoubtedly, we play indispensable roles in the growth of our dear country and therefore, setting aside the 8th March to celebrate women is on point.”

By Vincent Kubi