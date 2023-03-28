Kamala Harris Addresses Public Today

Kamala Harris and President Nana Akufo-Addo

Visiting Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris will this morning, 28th March 2023 deliver a major speech to an audience of young people at the Black Star Square, Accra.

This is the highlight of her trip to Ghana.

The event is expected to commence at exactly 10am where she will engage the young people.

Ahead of the public address which she will deliver, there has been a tight security undertaken by the American Security Services where the guests attending the event will be screened.

The visit by Harris, who is traveling with her husband, Doug Emhoff, focuses on economic development, climate change, and food security.

Harris today will also visit the Cape Coast slave castle, which will include a tour and a set of remarks there.

She will, at the Cape Coast Castle, speak about the brutality of slavery and the African Diaspora.

In Accra, the Vice President will again meet with women entrepreneurs and discuss the economic empowerment of women, at this setting, she will announce a series of continent-wide public and private sector investments to help close the digital gender divide and to empower women economically.

-BY Daniel Bampoe