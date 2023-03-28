Kumewu MP Is Dead

Report coming indicates that Philip Atta Basoah, Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has died.

He was 53 years and became a parliamentarian in 2012.

The cause of his death is not immediately known but he was reported to have missed parliament when the MPs of both sides of the House cast critical votes to approve the new ministers and appointments of Justices to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Basoah resumed Parliament in January 2021 and was the Chairperson of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee; Lands and Forestry Committee; Selection Committee.

In 2016, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast whilst

the NDC parliamentary aspirant Emmanuel William Amoako had 5,899 votes making 21.2% of the total votes cast whiles the CPP Parliamentary aspirant Opoku Kyei Clifford had 188 votes making 0.7% of the total votes cast.

In 2020 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast whilst the NDC parliamentary aspirant Bernard Opoku Marfo had 2,439 votes making 8.3% of the total votes cast whiles the Independent parliament aspirant Duah Kwaku had 11,698 votes making 40% of the total votes cast and the GUM Parliamentary aspirant Nana Amoako had 174 votes making 0.6% of the total votes cast.

He was the projects coordinator for Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region.

He was also the District Chief Executive at the Ministry of Local Government for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009.

He was a tutor at the Agogo Senior High School (SHS).

