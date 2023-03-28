Spike Lee Visits Ghana

Famous American filmmaker, Spike Lee is reportedly in Ghana.

He arrived on Sunday, joining the long list of American celebrities who have been visiting Ghana as part of the Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiatives.

Photos of the iconic filmmaker showed him being welcomed by officials of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTA Akwasi Agyeman and the Director of the Beyond The Return secretariat, Annabelle Renee were among the officials.

“The last time we met, I told him I was about to move to Ghana. That was in 2018. Now he’s here in Ghana, and I got to welcome him at the airport. This really is amazing,” she exclaimed. “And I continue to be happy that more African Americans are making the trip to connect with Ghana,” Classfm had quoted Ms Renee to have said at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) while receiving Spike.

Spike is an award-winning American filmmaker.

He is known for directing great movies such as Melcom X, Inside Man and Miracle At St. Anna among others.