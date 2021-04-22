Kasoa Police Grab Counterfeit Kingpin

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command in the Central Region has seized fake money worth thousands of Ghana Cedis from a man believed to be a member of a currency counterfeiting operation syndicate in the country.

Kofi Appiah, 43, popularly known as Nana, was found in possession of several bundles of fake GH¢50 notes and money-cut shaped papers during an operation by police at Buduburam, Kasoa and its environs in the Gomoa East District.

Kasoa Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Owusu Dwumoh, who confirmed the seizure and arrest, said “this could be the tip of the iceberg” since he said the police had information indicating that Kofi Appiah is part of a larger scheme linked with the trading of currency counterfeit in the country.

He indicated that the fake money, which was of “relatively good” quality, was made outside the district since suspect Appiah had mentioned other members of the syndicate who live in the capital, Accra.

DSP Dwumoh said investigations were still underway to trace the other suspects and Appiah would be put before court soon.

By Ernest Kofi Adu