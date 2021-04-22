Man Trapped In Galamsey Pit

File photo

KUNSU, a farming community in the Ashanti Region, was thrown into a state of mourning last Thursday after a man in his early 40’s was trapped and killed in a deep mining pit, whilst he was digging for gold.

The man was said to have dug the pit himself in his farm unknown to traditional leaders in the town, as he usually go in search of the precious mineral.

Luck, however, eluded the victim, whose name was not immediately known, as he got trapped in the muddy pit.

The heartbreaking incident was said to have happened in the presence of some biological children of the man.

The children raised the alarm to attract people to the scene they could not save him because the eyewitness said there was intense heat in the deep pit which was said to have suffocated the man.

Former Assemblyman of Kunsu, Adjei Sarpong, who confirmed the news on Akoma FM, said illegal mining activities were rampant in the Kunsu township and said it was destroying the town.

The Kunsu Chief, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, also confirmed the man’s death and said deep mining pits were all over the town now.

“I have been engaging people to cover the deep galamsey pits in Kunsu to help prevent disaster,” the traditional leader disclosed.

Nana Duah said he was doing his best to help prevent galamsey activities in order to protect the environment and called for the government’s support to deal with the menace.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi