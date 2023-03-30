Kejetia Committee Begins Work

OB Amoah with the five-member committee members after the inauguration

A FIVE-member committee tasked to investigate the cause of the Kejetia Market fire has started work, and they have three weeks to submit their findings and recommendations.

The Minister of State-designate for Local Government and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah, inaugurating the committee, charged the public to feed the committee with vital information.

“The committee has three weeks to submit their findings and recommendations after their probe,” he said, urging people with evidence or useful information to cooperate with the committee members.

The committee is chaired by Professor Theophilus Adjie-Kumi, from the Department of Construction Technology and Management at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Other members of the committee include Francis Koffie Esq, a private legal practitioner; Kofi Ampong, Property Manager and Real Estate Consultant; Daniel Kwaku Denteh, Deputy Director General of NADMO, in charge of Finance and Administration and Mrs. Emelia Ayebeng Botchway, Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director (ARCD).

The March 15, 2023 Kejetia fire outbreak consumed some shops and the valuable items that were being stored in them, thereby destroying the affected traders’ source of livelihoods.

Continuing, OB Amoah said, “Announcements would be made to the public for those who may have evidence or any useful information to appear before the committee to give same.”

He cautioned the affected traders to stay away from the area until the committee had completed their investigations and provided their findings and recommendations.

“Kejetia Market belongs to the state so nobody has the right to break in or forcefully enter where they are not supposed to go, especially as the committee commences its investigations,” he stressed.

