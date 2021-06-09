Kelvyn Boy, Kuami Eugene, Others For VGMA Xperience Concert

Kelvyn Boy

The organisers of the 2021 edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have announced that some selected artistes have been invited to perform at the ‘VGMA Xperience Concert’ on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The VGMA Xperience Concert is being organised to give fans and nominees the opportunity to engage ahead of the main awards night scheduled for June 25 and 26.

Organised by Charterhouse Ghana, the VGMA Xperience Concert which will feature some of the celebrated hiplife, afrobeat, dancehall and highlife artistes, promises to be a night of great live musical performances.

Performing artistes billed to rock the event are Kuami Eugene, Kelvyn Boy, Kwesi Arthur, Adina, Camidoh, Amerado, Episode, Celestine Donkor and a host of others.

As the countdown begins for the spectacular show, all eyes are on Kuami Eugene, Adina, Episode and Celestine Donkor, who according to music fans have something unique in them when it comes to live stage performance.

The organisers say the concert will be aired live at on TV3 and streamed on VGMA pages on Facebook and YouTube.

The organisers however, announced that the main VGMA ceremony will be held on June 25 and 26, 2021.

Each day will project the glitz and glam of the red-carpet reception, awards ceremony for deserving artistes, and eclectic live performances from the best acts Ghana has to offer.

Prior to this, there will be other activities like the ‘VGMA in Schools’ project. This platform has been created to bridge the gap between the music industry and academia. It will work with schools, offering students interested in a career in music, an opportunity to dialogue with professionals.

By George Clifford Owusu