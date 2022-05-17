Kendrick Lamar Tours Jamestown

American rapper, Kendrick Lamar has been spotted in some parts of Accra over the weekend as part of his trip to Ghana.

The rapper arrived in Ghana sometime last week to shoot a documentary before his album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers which was released May 13.

Photos of him in different places in the capital had since gone viral.

He was first spotted at Kozo, a restaurant at the Airport Residential Area in Accra.

Subsequent viral videos and photos captured him hanging out with some of the residents of the Jamestown community in Accra.

He was also seen playing video games as well as some other African games including going to the gym to catch a glimpse of how some boxers train in Ghana. He was also seen at the Freedom Skating in Accra.

Other photos of him hanging out with musicians such as Stonebwoy and Black Sherif have also gone viral over the weekend.