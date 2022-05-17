Zynnell Zuh Rocks At 2022 AMVCAs

Zynnell Zuh

Celebrated actress, Zynnel Zuh has taken her exotic fashion style to a notch higher when she attended Satuday’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCAs) in Nigeria.

The Ghanaian actress who has over the years earned a reputation as the queen of the red carpet with a knack for nailing every event’s theme, as usual, didn’t disappoint.

She was her fashion best as she turned heads to her direction when she walked the red carpet.

Zynnell wore a beautiful gold long gown with flower pattern. The dress is from her Zyellegant fashion collection to match her beautiful clutch, creating a memory look for the ceremony.

Zynnell was undeniably one of the best dressed in attendance. Interestingly, her movie Gold Coast Lounge also picked an award for Best Soundtrack at the ceremony.

The 8th AMVCA was held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, on Satuday May14, 2022 and was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and South Africa’s Bonang Matheba.

Zynnell Zuh was among some Ghanaian creatives who joined their Nigerian counterparts at the ceremony on Saturday.

Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro was however adjudged the Best Dressed Female at the event, while Best Dressed Male was Denola Grey, each going home with a cash prize of N500,000.

But the Ghanaian actress has represented her country’s fashion industry very well out there.

