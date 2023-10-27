Kennedy Agyapong Demanded $500m Contract To Step Down- Opare-Ansah Reveals

Frederick Opare-Ansah

Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah has revealed that the controversial presidential aspirant of the governing New New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, was demanding $500 million worth of contracts annually from Vice President Bawumia when he becomes President before he (Kennedy) will step down from contesting the presidential slot of the party.

According to Mr Opare-Ansah, the Assin Central MP went to the Vice President to make the demand on the assumption that if Dr Bawumia agreed to it, then he wouldn’t contest him, but the Vice President rejected his demand, hence the decision to join the race.

Mr Opare Ansah’s reaction follows Kennedy Agyapong’s claims recently that some party gurus are on his neck asking him to step down from the contest to pave the way for the Vice President.

The Assin Central MP recently when speaking at a forum held in Kumasi accused the party bigwigs of chasing him with bribes to step down for the Vice President.

According to him “I am not going to step down for anybody, when you win, then you win, so all of us, if we have to come together, then we come together. But coming together will depend on how we will conduct this November 4 election because how they treated all of us on the 26th, I think it is not proper’’.

He said he is determined to go the full haul and is prepared to accept the outcome, regardless of who emerges as the winner.

However, Opare Ansah who was responding to some allegations made by Kennedy Agyapong against him (Opare Ansah) for also demanding a bribe from him (Kennedy Agyapong ) before joining his campaign team warned the Assin Central MP to stop moving around and lying against the Vice President and himself.

He also warned Kennedy Agyapong not to assume he is the only “man” in the NPP, noting that “he is always claiming he will spill the secrets of the government. You can’t scare anybody in future government of Bawumia.”

Speaking further on Wontumi TV, the former Suhum MP, also described Kennedy Agyapong as a “selfish” individual who had benefitted enormously from the NPP government but pretended he hadn’t gotten anything.

“People like him are the reason we are where we are today. Selfish man, had it not been for the NPP, would you be where you are in life?” Opare-Ansah quizzed.

He further warned Kennedy Agyapong and his team not to harm any person in the impending presidential primaries at Assin Central.

“You think you are the only man with information? Kennedy Agyapong shouldn’t think he can destroy the NPP. If he touches a single soul in Assin Central, he will see what we will do”, he said.

– BY Daniel Bampoe