Kennedy Agyapong Donates To 30 Zongo Communities

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has donated 1,500 bags of rice and 3,600 boxes of cooking oil to 30 Zongo communities within Accra and Kasoa.

Some of the beneficiary communities include Fadama, Madina, Botwe, Mamobi, Kpone, Newtown, Ashaiman among others.

Mr. Kenneth Agyapong, son of Kennedy Agyapong who doubles as Director in charge of Net 2 Television, said the donation was a furtherance of the MPs support to Muslims every end of the Ramadan fasting.

Forty bags of the rice and 40 boxes of cooking oil will also be presented to the National Chief Imam to support the poor.

Sheikh Jabil Musah of Kasoa Iron City received the items on behalf of the beneficiary communities.

“If God blesses you with wealth, use it for the benefit of others as the MP has done and God will continue to bless you,” he said.

He prayed to God to bless the MP for the gesture.

Imams from the 30 Zongo communities to benefit from the donation were also present to receive their items.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey