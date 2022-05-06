NADMO Addresses Sekondi-Takoradi Floods

Some of the assembly members at the meeting

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is collaborating with the Western Regional Urban Roads to desilt some major drains within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA).

The purpose is to open the major storm drains to carry volumes of water when it rains, to help reduce flooding in the metropolis.

The Acting Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, disclosed this at the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 8th Assembly.

He said out of 12 drains presented for the project, eight were approved, adding “Those not approved were on the basis of encroachment on the buffer of the drains.”

He, therefore, encouraged the assembly members to report developers within their electoral areas who encroach on the buffers of drains to the Assembly for immediate action.

He said the STMA is the only Assembly in Ghana that was successful in response to the global call for proposals, leading to the signing of a contract between STMA and the European Union for some partnership projects.

He noted that some projects to be implemented this year under the project include construction of an integrated skills and entrepreneurship training centre.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi