Man, 33, Kills Father, 60

Tawiah Terkpetey, a 33-year-old resident of Suaboi near Dadieso in the Western North Region is in the grips of the police for allegedly killing his 60-year-old father.

The suspect is said to have hacked the father, Jonathan Terkpetey, to death with a machete last Saturday.

However, according to some of the residents, the suspect who had for sometime now been supporting his father in his farming business has not been stable mentally.

“Sometimes he acts abnormally but will later be stable. Nobody can tell what came over him. He brought out a machete and killed his father,” a resident narrated.

The suspect, according to reports, has been living with his father in the same community for the past two years after returning from Accra, where he worked as a mechanic.

“He is a mechanic who has been living in Accra for many years but came back about two years ago to engage in farming with his father,” some eyewitnesses indicated.

They noted that last Saturday while the father was washing his face after waking up from bed, Tawiah, without any provocation, went for a machete and hacked his father multiple times on the neck and other parts of his body.

They said later some of the youth managed to disarm the suspect and rushed the father to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since been arrested by the police to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sefwi Wiawso Hospital morgue.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi