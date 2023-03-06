Kintampo Car Crash Kills 22

At least 22 persons have been confirmed dead in a car crash at Kintampo on Sunday 5 March 2023.

The gory accident involved a Yendi-Kumasi bound Grandbird bus with registration number AS 4635 – 22 and a truck with registration number GW 1127 – P.

According to an eyewitness account, the articulated truck veered off its lane into another lane facing the bus in an attempt to avoid crashing into another car that was parked on the road.

“In the event, the bus crashed into the articulated truck killing 22 people and injuring many others. The accident occurred at a section of the road between Kintampo and Babatokuma” an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the bodies, according to the residents have been deposited at the morgue of the Kintampo Government Hospital while the injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The drivers of the two vehicles who are said to have survived the accident are currently in police custody.