NPP Dismisses NDC’S Bolga –Bawku-Pulmakom Road Claim

The Communications directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region has dismissed claims made by the National Democratic Congress, that the contractor working on the Bolgatanga – Bawku – Pulmakom road has left site due to financial challenges.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Directorate in the Upper East Region at a press conference at Zuarungu called on the government to honour all financial obligations to the contractor working on the 117.9 kilometre Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road project.

The NDC at their Press Conference alleged that the Brazilian contractor, Queiroz Galvao MI has packed its equipment and left site due to the government’s failure to pay the company.

But at a counter Press Conference by the Upper East Regional Communication Directorate dubbed “Setting the Record Straight ; the Hard Truth”, Regional Communication Director of the NPP, Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, said the contractor has not abandoned site and it is untrue that the company has packed out of site due to the government’s current Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to Mr. Ayinbisa, his checks at the Ghana Highways Authority and the Ministry of Roads indicate that the contractor only relocated some equipment out of the region, hence there is no clear communication from the contractor, indicating that company has not been paid, for which reason they have relocated their equipment from site.

“The NDC suggested that the contractor working on the said road has suspended work. They additionally alluded to the fact that the said suspension was because of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). These are baseless claims, propaganda infested and ill-intended to run-down the good works of this government. We challenge the NDC to provide documentary proof of this claim.

Our checks at the site indicate that the contractor had relocated a number of equipment out of the region. The Ghana Highways Authority and the Ministry of Roads tells us that there has not been any official communication from the contractor suggesting a desertion of site. The Regional Coordinating Council has engaged the ministry who in turn met the contractor and asked them to resume work momentarily without delay. Based on this official communication, we have the strongest conviction that the contractor will be back soon. Let me therefore entreat us all to remain calm; we want to assure you that the work will continue as soon as possible,” he said.

The NPP Communication Director said the government has made significant improvement in the road network in the Upper East region and will continue to do more to ensure faster and safer transportation, boost trade and also improve on the lives of the people in the area.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga