Kitchen Stool Headmaster Finally Goes Home

The late former Headmaster of Adumanu D/A Basic School, Robert Notey Seppey, famed for the Kitchen stool sex position, is to be buried on January 30, 2021.

He died on December 7, 2020.

The Kitchen Stool sex style inventor became popular after his sex video with one student Priscilla Tettey surfaced on the internet.

In the viral video, Priscilla was seen kneeling on a kitchen stool while Mr. Seppey stood behind her engaging in the sexual act while the student moans his name and tells him to continue to do what he is doing.

Mr. Robert Quaye Notey as a result of the video was sacked from service by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke