Sir John to be buried on February 25

The late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John, will be buried on February 25, 2021.

Sir John died on Wednesday, July 1, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

According to a release signed by Anne Brown, the Forestry Commission’s Director of Human Resources, there will be no wake.

The release further stated that the final funeral rites will be held at his residence at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School in the Ashanti region Thursday, February 25, 2021.

On Friday, February 26, the family will gather at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School, and a thanksgiving service will take place at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, February 27.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke