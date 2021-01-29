Taylor Admonishes Fabio Gama

Fabio Gama

Former Asante Kotoko marksman, Charles Taylor, has admonished Brazilian import, Fabio Gama, to ignore his critics and focus on his game.

The foreigner since joining the domestic league has come under severe criticism from the football fraternity in the country.

Even before he kicked a ball, he was subjected to ridicule by many football commentators.

But luck struck when the Brazilian made his debut start against Liberty Professionals in a game that he demonstrated brilliance which silenced his critics few weeks ago.

As a result, the ex Hearts of Oak and Etoile du Sahel midfielder has cautioned Gama on Pure FM, saying “I want to advice Gama to focus on his football. He should continue to do his best and I believe he will come good with time. He should be focused and not pay attention to the critics.”

The former Black Stars and Great Olympics man added, “We always try to underestimate foreign nationals who come here to play. We criticize them that if they were good, they wouldn’t have joined Ghanaian clubs.

“It is the reason our clubs can’t buy players from other nationals. Clubs outside sign our players but when Hearts or Kotoko sign a player from abroad we criticize the club and the player. Our mentality is not good.”

So far, Gama has played five games for Kotoko to the admiration of many.

Meanwhile, Gama has admitted that Ghana’s league is the most difficult he has featured in, stating, “Yes, because the boot is always on the ball, but I am happy with my play, and I want to keep on improving.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum