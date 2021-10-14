Kofi Adda Passes Away

Joseph Kofi Adda

Report reaching DGN Online indicates that 65-year old former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region, Joseph Kofi Adda has died.

Information available to DGN Online says the former Aviation Minister reportedly died Thursday dawn at Legon Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

He was born April 22, 1956 and served as Minister for Aviation in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President Akufo-Addo until January 2021.

He is also a Financial Economist and a Management Consultant.

He was minister for Sanitation and Water Resources before being moved to the now defunct Aviation Ministry.

Kofi Adda became lawmaker in 2003 when he won a by-election for the Navrongo Central constituency after the death of the incumbent, John Achuliwor.

He went ahead to retain his seat in the 2004 general elections and was subsequently appointed Minister for Manpower Development and Employment by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2005.

A year later, he was moved in a cabinet reshuffle to the position of Minister for Energy.

He continued to hold on to the Navrongo Central seat until 2012 elections when he lost to Mark Woyongo.

Joseph Adda was born at Navrongo, the capital of the Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

He had his secondary education at St. John’s School, Sekondi and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in politics and economics from the Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana, United States, which he attended between 1979 and 1982.

Between 1982 and 1984, he was at Columbia University, New York, where he studied for a Master’s degree in International Affairs, specialising in Finance and Banking.

He went on to get a graduate certificate in African Studies from the same university.

In 1989, he obtained a certificate in French language and civilization from the Sorbonne University, Paris, France.

By Vincent Kubi