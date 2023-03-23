Kojo Bonsu Cries Over NDC’s GH¢500k Filing Fee

Kojo Bonsu

Former Kumasi Mayor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu is lamenting over

the high cost of nomination fee for presidential primaries of the party.

This is as a result of NDC setting it filing fee at half a million Ghana Cedis (GH¢500,000) for its presidential primary, and a fee of GH¢40,000 for its parliamentary primaries.

The former Kumasi mayor, who presented his nomination forms at the NDC’s headquarters on Wednesday told journalists after his submission criticised the party for the outrageous amount.

According to him, he disagrees with the party’s decision to settle on that amount of fees for aspirants.

“It is a lot of money. I do not support it. Does it mean that if I do not have that amount of money, but I have the capacity, and I’m competent enough to run for the leadership of the party, I can’t contest? And this is a Social Democratic Party?” he lamented.

Mr. Bonsu, however assured his supporters that albeit the stiff competition, he will not withdraw from the race.

In 2018, he declared his intention to run for the party’s flagbearership in the 2020 elections, but he later announced his withdrawal from the race and support whoever emerged victorious at the end of the primaries.

However, in response to criticism about the possibility of a dropout, the former mayor stated that he will never disappoint his constituents.

“You got it all wrong. The last time, (2018) I did not go further to pick and file a nomination but today, I have paid GH¢500,000. Do you think I will drop and let it go? I am not that rich. So, I will contest, and my chances are very bright”, he said.

By Vincent Kubi