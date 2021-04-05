Kokroko Charities Foundation Holds First Draw For 100 Incubators Project

The Kokroko Charities Foundation has held the first draw for its 100 incubators Project through the ‘Drive Save A Life Campaign.’

Through the campaign, the Foundation is seeking to raise funds to purchase some 65 more Incubators for hospitals in Ghana.

The draw was held at the food court of Accra Mall on Monday, April 5, 2021.

About 10 donors from a total of 2,000 people who have donated towards the Project 100 so far, were made to spin the wheel and won themselves various prizes including standing fan, cookware, iron, and blender.

Founder of the Kokroko Charities Foundation, Kwame Sefa Kayi, in a brief remark at the ceremony, said out of the 100 targeted incubators, about 35 have been procured through donations from the public.

He said efforts were being made to secure the remaining 65, indicating that Toyota Ghana Limited has donated one Toyota Starlet car towards the campaign.

According to him, there will be three draws in all.

He revealed that the second and third draws would be held in a period of six months.

In each draw, participants will be given the chance to spin a wheel and win various prizes.

He recounted that six years ago, he and his friend sat down and thought about how to give back to society.

Initially, according to him, they came up with the plan of setting up a kidney centre.

However, he said, they ended up with the incubators project.

The Kokroko Charities Foundation has already donated two incubators to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Effia Nkwanta Hospital.

The two incubators formed part of the Project 100 Incubators.

The Drive Save A Life Campaign is a follow-up to the Vote Drive Save A Life which was unveiled in the run up to December 7, 2020 general elections to raise funds for Project 100 as well as promote awareness on safeguarding the peace of Ghana before, during and after elections.

Participants for the campaign are required to dial *713*70# and follow the prompts to donate any amount of their choice to Project 100.

By Melvin Tarlue