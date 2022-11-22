Koku Anyidoho Opens Fire On Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Koku Anyidoho has lashed out at the two leaders of the party, John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in their ambitions to lead the NDC.

He implores delegates of the party not to elect former President John Dramani Mahama as presidential candidate of the party if they want to wrest power in 2024.

The former Presidential Spokesperson to the late President John Evans Atta Mills furthered warned them not vote for General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for National Chairman.

According to him, both personalities lack ethics and morality to lead the NDC back to win the 2024 elections.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, November 20, Mr Anyidoho, who served notice that the NDC can only elect his former boss, Asiedu Nketiah, as National Chairman at its own peril.

“I have said it several times: if the NDC wants to lose 2024, they should make the mistake and vote Asiedu-Nketiah as Chairman and Leader: nobody should blame me if we lose oooo!!!” Koku Anyodoho said.

He took on the former president, describing him as “selfish” and “wicked” and propagating his own cause within the NDC.

In another tweet, he said “THEY SAY I AM, ANTI-JM: SO, JM IS PRO-WHO? IS JM PRO-RAWLINGS OR PRO-ATTA-MILLS? JM IS IS PRO-HIMSELF. I SHALL NEVER SUPPORT A SELFISH PERSON🔥🔥🔥”

He further said “IT HURTS WICKED JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, THAT I BEGGED PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO TO BUILD ASOMDWE PARK: I DON’T GIVE A TOSS ABOUT HOW JOHN MAHAMA FEELS IN HIS EXTREME UNGRATEFULNESS AND WICKEDNESS.”

The NDC is expected to hold elections on Saturday, December 17 to elect National Executives for the next four years.

The flagbearer primaries has been scheduled in 2023 before 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi