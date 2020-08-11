Korle-Bu Gets 101-Bed Urology Centre

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is on the verge of securing a centre for the treatment of kidney and other related diseases President Akufo-Addo yesterday performed a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a two storey 101 bed Urology and Nephrology Centre.

Cutting the sod for the construction of the €38 million Centre of Excellence, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, President Akufo-Addo stated that the project is being funded by Raiffessen Bank International AG Ltd of Austria, with OeKB Group, also from Austria, providing insurance cover of €4,666,950.

Once completed, it will offer advanced treatment for persons with genito-urinary conditions, chronic and acute kidney failures, as well as nephrology services such as kidney transplants.

“The two-storey Urology and Nephrology Centre will have a thirty-one suite dialysis station for persons with kidney disorders, and 70 beds for genito-urinary patients.

The Centre will also provide out-patient services, and serve as a resource base to conduct research into urology and nephrology cases,” he said.

The President was confident that the construction of the facility at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital will put Korle Bu “in a strong position to give meaning to medical tourism services to neighbouring countries, thereby increasing its revenue base to expand services”.