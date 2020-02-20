Kotoko Fans Set To ‘Rescue’ Yacouba

Songne Yacouba

The National Circles Council (NCC) Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Christopher Demenya, says his outfit is set to pool resources to ‘rescue’ attacker Songne Yacouba.

The Burkinabe import is making a $150,000 demand from his employers before renewing his contract which will run out this April.

It has been back and forth since the player made the demand, resulting in a near frosty relationship between the player and the club’s management.

The player has not featured for the club for some time now, despite its striking challenges.

But Chairman Demenya had disclosed that millions of the club’s faithful have agreed to meet the demands of the dreadlocked striker by raising the cash.

He said the supporters’ leadership have arranged to engage Yacouba in a meeting to address the issue.

“If management of the club have tried several times to talk to the player without success, we the supporters who are happy with his performance will also engage him and see how it will go.

“Every supporter wants Yacouba, but l think misunderstanding somewhere which we all don’t know, may be his reason for failure to renew his contract, hence our decision to meet with him, ” he mentioned on Fox FM.

Mr. Demenya assured that the supporters’ leadership will do everything possible to resolve the problem.

“If he tells us his problems, and we are in the position to solve it, we will. It is for Kotoko’s good because his inclusion makes the team complete

“About two million of my supporters (Circles) are ready [to pay], so if we finish the discussions with him and we reach a compromise and management agree to what we will agree with Yacouba, we will pay, ” he added.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum