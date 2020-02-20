NPP Primaries: Minister Goes Unopposed

The Savannah Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency , Salifu Adam Braimah, has filed his nomination to contest the seat for the second time.

However, the Savannah Regional Minister is going unopposed as one Zakaria Ayawu who picked his nomination forms to contest the current MP decided to step down few days to the deadline for filing of nomination.

Thousands of New Patriotic Party(NPP) supporters and constituency executives accompanied the member of parliament to file his nomination at the party office in Salaga.

The NPP Salaga South constituency Secretary ,Abdulai Habib who received the nomination forms of the MP urged party supporters to stay united to enable the party retain the Salaga South constituency seat for the NPP come 2020 general election.

The Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency , Salifu Adam Braimah, addressing journalists was hopeful that the massive developmental projects in the constituency will guarantee the NPP another chance to continue the good works they have started in the area.

Mr. Braimah , called on Salaga south constituency party executives and supporters to support him during and after the general election to development the constituency for the betterment of the constituents and Ghana as a whole.

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have produced four members of parliaments and two from the NPP in the Salaga south constituency respectively.

The NPP will on April 25,2020 hold primaries to elect its parliamentary candidates to present the party in the 2020 general elections.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga