Kotoko Grabs 17- Year-Old Winger

Peter Amidu Acquah

KOTOKO IS reported to have beefed up their squad with the fresh signing of a 17-year-old player.

Identified as Peter Amidu Acquah, the young player is said to be very skillful and also blessed with a quick feet.

Amidu Acquah formerly played for Pac Academy football club, where he is reported to have excelled greatly.

His unique talent, according to reports, attracted suitors, who were eager to get him to sign the dotted line for them.

Kotoko, however, managed to gain the upper hand by acquiring the services of the young, prolific player.

Credible reports indicated that Amidu Acquah, who is a winger, has committed his future with Kotoko until 2026.

In a related development, the Porcupine Warriors have also signed Michael Dwamena Kyei from WAFA football club.

The defensive midfielder has completed medicals and he would ply his trade with Kotoko for the next three years.

By I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi