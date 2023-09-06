New Black Stars Boy Sheds Tears Of Joy

Jonathan Sowah

MEDEAMA Sporting Club forward, Jonathan Sowah, has revealed that he wept tears of joy when he first received the call to join the Black Stars latest squad.

The in-form attacker is the only local striker invited by Coach Chris Hughton for the final AFCON 2023 qualifier against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Sowah, who converted the winning penalty against Remo FC of Nigeria, helped his side Medeama to advance in the African Champions League preliminary round. He also grabbed a brace against Dreams FC in the Champion of Champions final.

The all round play and fearless combative style of the boy from Nungua Maami, is what appears to have caught the attention of national team selectors who will be looking for fresh options in the 2023 AFCON qualifier tomorrow.

In an emotional interview after helping Medeama beat Dreams FC 2-1, the 24-year-old dedicated his national team call up to his late mother.

“She is the reason I’m here. She was my prayer warrior and kept telling me one day I will be a great footballer. Even though she passed away some years ago, her spirit is always with me,” he disclosed.

According to the player’s beach soccer, Coach Nicholas Otu Laryea, at a point, Sowah decided to quit grass football completely due to lack of a breakthrough to focus only on beach soccer.

In 2021, he was shortlisted by the national beach soccer team Black Sharks who were preparing for the AFCON Beach Soccer qualifiers. Unfortunately, injury curtailed that dream but what transpired after that is the stuff of movies.

He picked up the pieces of his football career again with Danbort FC as he returned to the grass pitch before he was spotted by the President of current Ghana Premier League and Super Cup champions, Moses Armah.

It was Armah who funded the player’s surgery on his fractured ankle to save Sowah’s football career.

It is not surprising that he is always full of praise for the man popularly known as Moses Parker.

For Sowah, a new chapter in his life has just been opened and the rest of his inspirational story would be determined largely by how well he handles the challenges and opportunities that await him.

