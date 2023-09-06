Team CSR, Others Support Potters Village Shelter

Team CSR CEO (middle), members of SGRHO, OPP presenting donations

Local NGO, Team CSR Ghana, has collaborated with the Nu Lambda Alumnae Chapter under the African American Sorority Sigma Gamma Rho (SGRHO) and African American Fraternity Omega Psi Phi (OPP) Tau Chi to make a substantial contribution to the Potters Village Shelter for Battered Women and Children at Dodowa.

The donations, which were presented by members of the diasporan sorority and fraternity alongside the CEO of Team CSR, included essential educational materials such as books, bags, and laptops as well as the construction of a much needed borehole, therefore enhancing the facility’s support for vulnerable individuals.

According to the CEO of Team CSR Ghana, Jonathan Akwamoah, the donations were made in anticipation for the upcoming school year, therefore the educational materials are to help the children in the next academic year.

“The reason we did this is because school is about to start again, so we wanted to make sure that these kids are prepared for the new school year, so I think these laptops will go a long way to help them be prepared. The book bags will go a long way to help them carry their book items to school,” he said.

He commended the SGRHO sorority and OPP Tau Chi fraternity for their support in providing the donations to individuals at the Potter Village shelter.

“They are not just in Ghana to visit, but they are coming to Ghana also to give back to those who are in need. So we are very proud of their effort to be able to organise all our diaspora friends to come together and help those who are in need,” he added.

Mr. Akwamoah therefore called on Ghanaians to do their best to donate to support orphanages and homes such as Potters Village in order to increase their capacity to improve society.

“I know we depend on the government, but the government can’t do everything. We as individuals need to stand up and help facilities such as this to be able to grow and help more. We are asking all Ghanaians to come on board and help Potters Village as well. It is not only the diasporans that can give back, we here in Ghana can also give back, especially our corporate bodies, so let everybody come on board and do what we can to help this facility,” he stated.

Executive Director of the Potters Village, Nana Ama Adu-Owusu, expressed her gratitude to the groups for their donations, emphasising that they will enable the facility provide quality education to the children.

“We are so excited because unfortunately, we do not have access to laptops so our ICT lessons are always theoretical, therefore we struggle to teach them effectively, so the donation of the laptops is such a great relief to us,” she shared.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi