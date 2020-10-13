Kotoko Storm Koftown

Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko SC has departed their Kumasi base for Koforidua (Koftown) in the Eastern Region, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

The Eastern Region pre-season exercise is part of plans to put their house in order ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Before making the trip, Maxwell Konadu had taken the Porcupine Warriors through series of training at the Adako Jachie Training Complex in the Ashanti Region.

As a result the club has released a 21-man squad for their preseason as well as preparation for the CAF Champions League.

The list comprises of two goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and four strikers.

Kotoko will kick off their campaign at home against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the league that starts on November 13.

The Porcupine Warriors left the Garden City in the late morning of Sunday

and headed to the Royal Plaza Hotel. Indications are that they will be training at the All Nations University Campus.

Below is the list of players for the preseason.

Goalkeepers

Felix Annan, Kwame Baah.

Defenders

Samuel Frimpong, Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Asmah Patrick, Habib Mohammed, Abdul Ganiyu Ismail, Wahab Adams and Yussif Mubarik.

Midfielders

Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah and Maxwell Baakoh.

Strikers

Naby Keita, Kwame Poku, William Opoku Mensah and Osman Ibrahim.