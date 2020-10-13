Verna Named Headline Sponsor For GOWA 2020

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum. INSET: Mr. Ali Ajami

ASKOF Production, the organizers of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), has announced Verna Natural Mineral Water as the headline sponsor for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony.

The new partnership with GOWA gives Verna the exclusive partnership rights to the popular event and all activities associated with it.

Sources close to the organizers indicate that Verna has a very juicy package for the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards, adding that the entire event will be overhauled to ensure a very improved awards scheme.

This year’s event, which is the third edition, will take place this Friday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra. It is expected to attract a number of important personalities including politicians, celebrities and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry.

The awards night will confer honours on Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

This year’s event, according to the organizers, promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that invited guests cannot afford to miss.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Production, was grateful to Verna Mineral Water for headlining the event which seeks to honour women who have had a positive impact on society.

“This partnership is very important especially in this era of the Covid-19 pandemic where some women are doing tremendously well in the fight against this deadly disease,” she said.

Mr. Ali Ajami, Marketing Manager of Twellium Industrial Company, in his address, was elated with the partnership with ASKOF Production and said his outfit was dedicated to the course of recognizing women who have impacted the society in diverse ways.

“Our brand deems it a great pleasure to support this initiative and I believe this would further encourage women to contribute more to the well being of the society especially the less privileged.

“I believe this partnership with ASKOF Productions would help unite women in the country and make us a strong force as we remain poised in changing lives in society,” he said.

Other partners of the awards ceremony include Unilever Ghana, McBerry, GEM Media, Tasty Tom, Hisense, Nasco Electronics, Smock World, Kente Code, Assor World and AZ Code.

By George Clifford Owusu