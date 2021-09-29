Krobo MCE Confirmed

Simeon Tetteh, the Lower Manya Krobo MCE

The Assembly Members of Lower Manya Krobo Municipal in the Eastern Region have confirmed Simeon Kwaku Tetteh the President’s nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive.

All the 43 Assembly Members present voted Yes, representing 100% of the total vote cast.

Prior to his nomination and subsequent confirmation, Simeon Tetteh was the Municipal Chief Executive for the same Assembly during the first administration of President Akufo-Addo.

After the declaration by the District Electoral Officer, Mr. Simeon Kwaku Tetteh was subsequently sworn into office by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong.

In a brief statement, Mr. Simeon Tetteh thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for the trust reposed in him to represent him for the second time.

He also thanked the general public for the love and support received in the past and expressed hope of an improved relationship between them in his second term.

The Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong expressed appreciation to the assembly members for showing leadership skills adding that, this is a call for development and further appealed to them to continuously support the vision and agenda of President, Akufo -Addo.

He assured the people of Kroboland of the government’s readiness to developing the area.

He said the region’s proximity to Accra has made it a potentially viable destination for investors and urged Nananom, Municipal/District Assemblies, and other stakeholders to put up a proper plan taking into consideration sanitation, physical planning as well as sustainable peace.

BY Daniel Bampoe