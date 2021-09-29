Rebecca Foundation Donates Nose Mask To WASSCE Candidates

Mrs. Akosua Newman (right) handing over the nose mask to a representative of one of the beneficiary SHS.

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has through the Rebecca Foundation and the Chinese Embassy in Ghana presented nose masks to Senior High School (SHS) final year students.

The students were from some selected secondary schools in the Greater Accra Region who are sitting for the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

In all 190,000 nose masks were presented to 19 secondary schools in the Greater Accra Region.

At a brief ceremony to present the items to the beneficiary institutions, Director of Operations at the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Akosua Newman said the nose masks are meant to keep the students safe, during this period, boost their confidence, and ensure utmost concentration during the period of their examinations.

Mrs. Newman said following the huge investments made by the Akufo-Addo government in the educational sector especially in secondary education, it is important for all to support in various ways that would ensure that the huge investments are crowned with the students making good grades.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri