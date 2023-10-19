KT Hammond Floors Gyakye Quayson In Contempt Case

The Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond has won a contempt application filed against him by Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson at an Accra High Court.

A High Court in Accra has dismissed the contempt case against the Trade and Industry Minister saying it was unconvincing.

He was dragged to court by lawyers of the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.

KT Hammond as he is affectionately called was accused of making comments in a media interview that were deemed prejudicial to the criminal case against Quayson, who is facing charges of dual citizenship.

However, the court dismissed the case on Thursday, October 19, 2023, with the judge noting that enough evidence was not provided to secure a conviction.

The judge also ruled that Mr. Hammond’s comments were not intended to interfere with the criminal case against Quayson.

By Vincent Kubi