Sleeping With Someone Outside Your Relationship Isn’t Cheating – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has raised an interesting perspective on the concept of infidelity, challenging the conventional notion that sleeping with someone outside of one’s relationship should be labeled as “cheating.”

In a viral Bro Code podcast, the musician expressed his bewilderment at the choice of words used to describe such situations and questioned the societal mindset surrounding this topic.

He remarked, “As strange as it may sound, our society has cultivated a certain perception that deems it as cheating when your partner engages with someone else intimately. How can I be cheating on you when I’m not using your body?”

His comments, widely circulated online, have sparked controversy and led to discussions on social media, with some expressing disagreement with the veteran rapper’s perspective.