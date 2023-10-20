Presidential Race: NPP Extends Submission Of Proxy Application Deadline To October 23

Justin Frimpong Kodua

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the extension of the deadline for the submission of proxy applications for its upcoming presidential primary.

The new deadline is set for Monday, October 23, 2023, at 5pm.

This decision was made in response to concerns raised by prospective applicants, and it aims to provide all stakeholders in the presidential elections with ample time to meet the application requirements.

William Yamoah, secretary of the presidential election committee of NPP announced this a statement.

The NPP Presidential Elections Committee emphasizes that applicants should provide proof of their absence or inability to be physically present at the voting center when submitting their proxy application.

Additionally, supporting documentation in the form of an affidavit or declaration from a Commissioner of Oath is required for every proxy application.

Applicants can file their proxy applications in person at the NPP Headquarters, located at Asylum Down, Accra, or submit them to the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee via email or WhatsApp.

It is important to note that only delegates to the main Congress who are eligible to vote in the Saturday, November 4, 2023, election shall have the right to vote by proxy. The proxy list will be made publicly available for verification, and any suspected false declarations may be challenged and referred to the appropriate national institution for further investigation.

The NPP encourages all prospective applicants to make use of the extended deadline to ensure a smooth and compliant application process.

The NPP Presidential Elections Committee invites all stakeholders to participate in this important exercise in nation building and democratic development.

Find copy of the statement from the party attached:

By Vincent Kubi