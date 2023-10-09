Kudus Late Goal Saves Hammers’ Day

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United held Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League yesterday after Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny the visitors three points after Alexander Isak’s quick-fire double.

West Ham took an early lead when Emerson ran in behind the defence to receive a long ball and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope strayed out of position, allowing the left back to find Tomas Soucek for a simple tap-in into an empty net.

But Newcastle were better in the second half and after Dan Burn had a header saved by Alphonse Areola, Isak beat him following a set-piece when the ball fell at the feet of the Swedish striker near the six-yard box.

Newcastle turned the game around with a second in quick succession when Kieran Trippier found space and expertly crossed the ball with a first-time effort straight into the path of Isak, who finished from close range.

Isak nearly completed his hat-trick when he went through on goal and rounded the keeper, but his shot from a tight angle came off the post before it was turned away for a corner by Nayef Aguerd who was scrambling back to cover.

David Moyes threw on Kudus for Soucek and with time running out, the Ghana midfielder delivered when he got on the end of Vladimír Coufal’s pass and fired in a low shot from the edge of the box.

West Ham retain their grip on seventh place while Newcastle are eighth, a point behind.