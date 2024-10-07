Kudus Opens Hammers Account

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus, put a challenging week behind him by scoring his first goal of the season for West Ham United in their 4-1 win over Ipswich at the London Stadium.

Kudus, who had been the subject of rumours surrounding a reported dressing room clash with manager Julen Lopetegui, silenced doubters with a solid performance on Saturday.

Reports suggested Kudus was taken off at halftime in a previous match against Brentford due to a confrontation with Lopetegui, though club insiders denied the incident.

Despite the speculation, Kudus was named in the starting lineup and seized the opportunity to impress.

He netted West Ham’s second goal with a header from close range, helping his side reclaim the lead after Liam Delap had equalised for Ipswich following Michail Antonio’s opener.

West Ham continued their dominance in the second half, with Jarrod Bowen scoring early after the break, followed by a goal from Lucas Paquet to secure the victory.

Kudus, now with one goal in eight appearances this season, will aim to maintain his form as he joins the Black Stars for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.

The first leg will take place on October 10 at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the return match scheduled for October 15 in Tripoli, Libya.

