Kufuor Expresses Confidence In Bawumia Leadership

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has praised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a man destined for greatness.

During Dr Bawumia’s address to the nation in Accra on Wednesday, Kufuor commended his leadership abilities and called on Ghanaians to support him.

Kufuor recalled his first encounter with Bawumia in 2002 when he was a research assistant to the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

He was impressed with Bawumia’s presentation at an international conference in London and prophesied that he would go far. In 2008, Bawumia was selected as the running mate to then-presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.

“This man is on a mission. A mission determined by destiny. Let’s all support him to continue. Quality leadership is very scarce,” Kufuor remarked.

Highlighting the need for visionary leadership in Ghana, Kufuor urged the country to move beyond regular politics and focus on the nation’s challenges.

He emphasized the importance of competent individuals working alongside Bawumia to address these challenges.

“Ghana has come to a crossroads. It’s not the regular politics we want. We want a leadership with vision even in the complex world I spoke about. We should be talking about the nation and not so much as the party. We must get competent people to work with him to bring us out of the challenges we are in now,” Kufuor stated.

Kufuor’s words of support for Vice President Bawumia highlight the confidence he has in Bawumia’s leadership abilities and his belief that Bawumia is destined for great achievements. As the country faces numerous challenges, Kufuor’s call to rally behind Bawumia and provide him with support echoes the need for unity and effective leadership to steer Ghana towards a better future.

By Vincent Kubi