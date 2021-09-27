Kufuor To School Youth About Busia

John Kufuor

The 52nd anniversary commemoration of the late Dr. Kofi Busia’s assumption of the reins of governance as the Prime Minister falls on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The day will be marked with a lecture at the Eusbett International Conference Centre in Sunyani, capital of the Bono Region under the auspices of the Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD), with former President J A Kufuor scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs will be the special guest of honour of the programme whose theme will be ‘The Youth in a Free Enterprise Society.’

The prime goal for the theme, according to the organisers, is “to assist in empowering the Ghanaian youth to explore their capabilities and government programmes to activate their entrepreneurial competences.”

The guest speakers have been carefully drawn from backgrounds that reflect the theme to create the needed impact.

They are Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister of Information; Mustapha Yussif, Minister of Youth and Sports; John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning; Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Nana Kusi Appea Busia Jnr, Assistant Professor of Public International Law & research fellow at the School of Advanced Studies, University of London–UK, according to a statement from Anane Agyei, Executive Director of BIRDD.

By A.R. Gomda