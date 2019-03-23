Kumasi Mayor Lauds Otumfuo

Osei Assibey Antwi

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi, has showered praises on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of his ascension to the Golden Stool.

He stated emphatically that Otumfuo’s 20-year reign had brought total transformation to Asanteman and Ghana in general.

According to the Kumasi Mayor, virtually all the various areas in Asanteman have witnessed massive growth by virtue of Otumfuo’s excellent leadership.

Mr. Assibey Antwi told DAILY GUIDE exclusively that Otumfuo ascended the stool at a crucial period in the history of Asanteman and Ghana at large.

He, therefore, prayed fervently to God to grant the Asantehene long life, wisdom and health so that “he can continue to lead Asanteman into affluence.”

The mayor mentioned that Otumfuo had transformed education by giving many children scholarships to pursue excellence, saying “Otumfuo’s Education Fund has supported over 20,000 brilliant but needy students from the various backgrounds across Ghana to climb high the educational ladder.”

He said the immense contribution of Asantehene to the educational sector must be commended highly.

“He has also helped to construct school buildings, donated books and furniture and also organized teachers’ awards to motivate teachers in Ghana and needs to be commended,” he stressed.

The mayor said Otumfuo had spearheaded the building of clinics to improve the health sector, saying his massive support, through the Otumfuo Charity Foundation to children, whose parents have died through HIV/AIDS, cannot be underestimated.

He said “through Otumfuo’s leadership style land guard issues which pose security threats have vanished from Asanteman”, adding that “Otumfuo has managed to resolve all the chieftaincy disputes in Asanteman, and this has brought total peace and also eliminated problems related to land guards.”

He also described Otumfuo as “a kind, peace-loving and development-oriented traditional leader who always wants to see Ghanaians live peacefully together.

“Upon getting closer to him as the Kumasi Mayor, I have realized that Otumfuo is the epitome of wisdom and peace, and that is why God has blessed him and Asanteman.”

