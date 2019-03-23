Suspect Bailed In GPHA Official’s Murder

The late Josephine Asante Tandoh

The driver of Josephine Asante Tandoh, a Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port under the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), who was arrested in connection with her gruesome murder, has been granted bail by an Accra High Court.

Amos Aprako, the driver, had been denied bail by the TDC District Court in Tema but his lawyers managed to secure bail for him at the High Court last Friday. However, he was able to meet the bail conditions set by the court only on Thursday.

The court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢20,000, with two sureties to be justified. Besides, the court ordered him to report to the police on a weekly basis.

There was wild jubilation when he was released as dozens of his co-workers stormed the premises of the court to show solidarity. Some of the workers poured white powder on him before carrying him into a car to the Tema Port.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicates that he has been given some days off by his employer before he resumes official duty.

However, Christian Agyei, the houseboy of the deceased, who was arrested after he was found burying a cash sum of GH¢430 and a wrist watch, is yet to enjoy similar ‘freedom’, although he has also filed for bail at the same court.

Amos was arrested by the Tema Police after he last drove Ms. Tandoh from an end-of-year party organised by GPHA – the night she was killed.

He was arraigned and taken into police custody after his semen, footprint, fingerprint and body fluid were extracted for laboratory analysis over suspicion that the deceased was sexually assaulted by her killer.

He is expected to re-appear in court on Thursday, March 28, 2019, to continue to prove his case.

Meanwhile, a deep throat source told DAILY GUIDE that the police are intensifying their efforts to get to the bottom of the case.

The Public Affairs Manager of the Tema Port, who was brutally killed at her Emefs Estate home near Afienya in the Ningo Prampram District on January 13, 2019, was laid to rest last week.

