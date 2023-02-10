Kwabena Kwabena & Friends Reunite For ‘Vitamilk Love Night’

Kwabena Kwabena

ImageBureau is set to make history again at the National Theatre this Saturday, February 11, 2023, as it produces Kwabena Kwabena’s ‘Vitamilk Love Night’ in partnership with KBKB Muzic.

With their expertise in event management which has seen them manage big events including the Samini Experience Concert, Sarkodie’s Rapperholic, the Ada Asafotufiam Jam – headlined by Shatta Wale, and a few others, one should just anticipate top notch production from the team.

“We are bringing on our A-game to give our best shot from an exquisite stage design, lighting, sound and everything that makes an event spectacular,” said George Quaye, Team Lead at ImageBureau.

Being ImageBureau’s first partnership with KBKB Muzic, they disclosed that there will be exceptional performances by the main act, Kwabena Kwabena and other musicians to give patrons the deserving value for their time and as worth their tickets.

Last year’s event saw performances from the likes of Sarkodie, and Adina among others; and it has been confirmed that acts like Efya, Adina, Sefa, Akwaboah and others will all be on stage with Ghana’s most romantic voice, Kwabena Kwabena on February 11.

This year’s event comes with gifts from partners to appreciate patrons. They will include an Accra-Dubai-Accra ticket from Prestige Rock, a weekend-stay in an exotic hotel, lunch and dinner dates, etc. for couples who would win the tasks that are required for these treats.

The Vitamilk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena and Friends is sponsored by Vitamilk and Ebony Condoms, powered by Joy Entertainment and produced by ImageBureau.

It is also supported by Prestige Rock, Veetickets and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Grab tickets via kbkbmuzic.com or dial *365*1114#