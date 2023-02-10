Weapons Banned, Curfew Renewed In Bawku

The Ministry of the Interior has announced renewed curfew on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The curfew is imposed from 8:pm to 5am by executive instrument.

It took effect from Wednesday, 8th February 2023.

The government has called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as use non-violent means to settle disputes and channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, the ministry says there is a total ban on the carrying of arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon in the area, warning that anyone found with any of those things will be arrested and prosecuted.

By Vincent Kubi