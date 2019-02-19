Kwame Kyei Hails Kotoko Fans

Kwame Kyei

Executive chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kwame Kyei, has expressed gross appreciation to fans of the club for their unflinching support.

The club’s fans have demonstrated unflinching support for the Porcupine Warriors Africa campaign; and to Mr Kyei, the team would not have reached thIs far but for the support.

Kotoko recorded a 2-1 win over Zambia’s ZESCO United in Kumasi last Wednesday in front of massive home crowd.

And in a post-match remarks, the businessman said “First of all, I want to thank all the supporters, Ghanaians and everyone for their unflinching support.

“I have already said that the Lord will help us win this CAF Confederations Cup and celebrate at Baba Yara Stadium to the glorification of the Lord.

“I have never dreamt of seeking the support of juju from anywhere. There’s no black magic anywhere, we should learn a little bit, God is the ultimate so he truly deserves the praise and commendation.”

Responding to what accounted for Songne Yacouba’s goal drought, Mr Kyei said “Nobody has done anything to Yacouba, if this keeps on repeating and get into the head of the player, it will affect him and will not help the course of the player and the club at large.

“May the good Lord keep blessing the supporters and I thank them for their enormous support. They should keep it up and definitely the sky will be the limit.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum