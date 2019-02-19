Mourinho Targets Ligue 1 Job

Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has said he would like to coach in France one day.

The Portuguese manager, who has been out of job since being sacked by United in December, was in the stands at the Pierre Mauroy stadium for Sunday’s Ligue 1 game between Lille and Montpellier that ended in a goalless draw.

Mourinho has guided teams in Portugal, Spain, Italy and England and won a combined 25 trophies.

“I see myself coaching in France one day,” he said, as reported in Portuguese newspaper Record. “I’m a man that has worked in four different countries and that likes other cultures.

“I like to learn a lot and to work in a different league would be a fantastic experience.”