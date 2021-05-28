Kwesi Arthur Eyes International Awards

Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian hiphop artiste, song writer and performer, Kwesi Arthur, who has performed on a number musical shows in the country, is dreaming of becoming one of the best hiphop artistes on the Africa continent very soon.

He mentioned that there is nothing that he could not achieve on this earth, adding that with focus and hard work, his dream of becoming one of the best hiphop artistes would become a reality.

Kwesi Arthur revealed that he had started dreaming for the Grammy and other international awards, which according to him would push his musical career to the next level.

He stressed that this is something he has been dreaming about and it is currently one of the things he is hoping to achieve in the coming years.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe Show’ he said, “I know I will win it with music but I don’t know of the genre. The first ever VGMA I won meant the most to me because I grew up watching the VGMAs.”

Kwesi Arthur therefore advised upcoming artistes who looked up to him to always work hard to meet the challenges ahead of them.

He also used the opportunity to say thank you to all who have been supporting his music, “you keep me going,” he added.

Born Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur, the rapper who is currently considered as one of the best young performing artistes in Ghana and Africa, was nominated for Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards.

He became the second Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher after Sarkodie’s nomination in 2019.

In 2017, he released the lead single ‘Grind Day’ from his debut EP, ‘Live from Nkrumah Krom’ (2017). The record was released under his independent outfit and supported by a social movement called Ground Up Chale.

Kwesi Arthur, who has collaborated with a number of popular artistes such as Sarkodie, Medikal, KiDi, Jason E LA, R2Bees, B4bonah, M.anifest, EL, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, among others, won ‘Best Rapper of the Year’ at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

By George Clifford Owusu