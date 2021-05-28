Sarkodie, King Promise Listed Among Top Ten Artistes In Africa

Award-awarding Ghanaian artistes, King Promise and Sarkodie, have been named among top 10 most streamed African artistes on the ChartAfrica musical platform 2021.

The ChartAfrica musical platform has shortlisted ten African artistes whose songs are making impact on various digital platforms.

Legacy Life Entertainment signee, King Promise, took the seventh position on the chart with his latest release ‘Slow Down’ produced by the legendary KillBeatz and Nonso Amadi, and video directed by Andy Mandjitey.

Rapper Sarkodie took the tenth position with the song ‘No Fugazy’, which is the first single off his forthcoming ‘No Pressure’ album.

‘No Fugazy’ is slang referring to something false or damaged beyond repair. The song was produced by Rexxie and visually directed by America’s finest video director, Capone.

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, topped the ChartAfrica music with the song ‘Essence’. The song features songwriter Tems, which is off Wizkid’s fourth studio album project, ‘Made in Lagos’. The visual was directed by DK and produced by P2J and the legendary Beatz.

The YBNL Nation and Empire boss, Olamide, took the second position on the chart with song ‘Rock’. The song is the first single off his upcoming album ‘UY Scuti’ which is set to drop on June 14. The song was produced by eskeez and visually directed by Clarence Peters.

Burna Boy’s song ‘Kilometer’ took the third position on the music chart. ‘Kilometer’ produced by Chopstix is Burna Boys’ new solo single since he won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for ‘Twice as Tall’.

South African hip-hop artiste, Blxckie’s song ‘Sika’ took the fourth position on the ChartAfrica music countdown. The song ‘Sika’ was taken from his debut studio album ‘B4Now’ which is a 12 track hip-hop package featuring the likes of Flvme, Lucasraps, and Nasty C.

South African female songwriter, Shekhinahd took the fifth position with her song titled ‘Question’. ‘Question’ is a lovely song which was taken from her latest project, ‘Trouble In Paradise’ album. The song was produced by Noble, Bubele Boo, and David Balshaw.

Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, took the sixth position on the chart with his song ‘Somebody Baby’ which features Nigerian superstar Davido.

The ‘Somebody Baby’ song is the lead single from his second studio album ‘Rum & Boogie’. Mr. Layii directed the video, and it was produced by the legendary beatmaker Fresh VDM.

Adekunle Gold debut hit song ‘It is what it is’ occupied the eighth position on the chart. ‘It is what it is’ song is the first track from his highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Afro Pop, Vol. 1’ which was released this year. The song was produced by Kali and Blaise Beatz.

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as BlaqBonez, song ‘Bling’ which features Amaarae and Buju took the ninth position.

The ‘Bling’ song was produced by Type A, and mixed and mastered by AQ. The song serves as a follow-up to his previous single titled, ‘BBC’ remix.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke