Kwesi Arthur Rocks Accra Stadium… In Legon Cities-Ashgold Clash

Kwesi Arthur

Hiplife artiste Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, known in music circles as Kwesi Arthur, is expected to perform in today’s Legon Cities-Ashgold clash in Accra.

It is the second time an artiste will be performing to the delight of fans at the Accra Sports Stadium after Shatta Wale’s electrifying performance last week when Legon Cities hosted Asante Kotoko.

The Legon Cities clash against Ashgold will be played under floodlights this evening at 7:00 pm.

Popular stand ticket is going for GH¢10, while the VIP upper/lower will go for GH¢25.

For the centre line, the supporters are expected to pay GH¢15 for a seat.

Legon Cities are hoping to secure their first win, and should that happen, it will also be the Miners’ first defeat of the season.

Coach Goran Barjaktarevic has called on the club supporters to be patient as he builds a formidable squad to mount a strong challenge in the Ghana Premier League.

With just two points, Legon Cities lie 13th on the standings after three games.