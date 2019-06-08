La Dade Kotopon MCE Dead

Gladys Tsotsoo Mann-Dedey

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that Gladys Tsotsoo Mann-Dedey, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dade Kotopon, has passed away.

Sources close to the family, which confirmed the news, said the MCE died on Thursday after a short illness.

Ms Mann-Dedey, who died on her birthday, was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in 2017 as the MCE to head the district.

She worked tirelessly to stop corruption among revenue collectors in her jurisdiction, discouraged the purchase of illegal lands by unscrupulous people, encouraged property rate collection and ensured a clean environment in the area.

The La Dade Kotopon Municipal District was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Area in 2012.